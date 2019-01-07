Rail closures in January

OCEANSIDE — In order to facilitate infrastructure improvements along the coastal rail corridor, there will be no COASTER or Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service in San Diego County on the weekend of January 12-13.

On the Friday preceding the closure, January 11, southbound Amtrak R2R trains A792 and A796 will complete their trips to Santa Fe Depot, but Amtrak train A590 will be cancelled.

During the closure weekends, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner and Metrolink will not service the Oceanside Transit Center. Trips on connecting buses will require Amtrak reservations.

Replacement bus service connecting COASTER stations will not be available. Alternatives for some COASTER passengers may include BREEZE Route 101 or MTS connections.

After the closure, coastal rail service will re-open for regularly scheduled trips in time for the Monday morning commute. Passengers should note that trains may be delayed up to 15 minutes on Monday, January 14.

While no passenger rail service will be available during this closure, other vehicles and equipment will operate along the railroad right-of-way and on the rail at non-specified times. Residents along the corridor should remain alert at legal crossings, and not trespass on the railroad right-of-way.

For trip planning assistance, customers can contact NCTD Customer Service at 760-966-6500, or visit GoNCTD.com.