Public comment period now open on EIR for mixed-use development

SOLANA BEACH — Public comments on the draft environmental impact report for a mixed-use development on the west side of Coast Highway 101 are being accepted until 5 p.m. on June 4.

Solana 101, located north of Dahlia Drive and east of South Sierra Avenue, will include 25 residential rental units in two separate two-story buildings.

It will also feature 45,500 square feet of commercial office space, 10,500 square feet for restaurant use, 4,100 square feet of retail space and 366 parking stalls in a two-story, subterranean garage.

Encinitas-based Zephyr Partners acquired the 1.9-acre parcel in April 2016 from American Assets Trust, which had proposed a three-story complex with 31 residential units, a two-level below-grade garage, and restaurant, office and retail space that included a market.

The View Assessment Commission did not approve that project.

As required, the Solana 101 draft EIR identifies four project alternatives, including no development at all on the lot, which is currently home to an abandoned trailer park and run-down buildings.

Zephyr held two onsite open houses late last year to garner public input on the proposed project. Comments were mostly positive, according to the developer, although there were a few concerns about traffic

“We had the benefit of listening to what the people said about the previous project, as well as the development at the train station,” said Ryan Herrell, vice president of urban development for Zephyr.

“So, we were able to start from a different perspective,” he added. “We knew what wasn’t going to work for the community.”

A few of the open house attendees said anything is better than what is there now.

The 45-day public review period began April 19. Comments must be submitted in writing before the June 4 deadline.

After that a final EIR, which will be prepared containing comments and responses to the draft, will be used by City Council in its consideration of approval of the proposed project.

Comments can be sent to Corey Andrews, 635 S. Coast Hwy. 101, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

Include a return address and contact name. Comments can also be sent via email with the subject line “Solana 101 Project” to solana101eir@cosb.org.