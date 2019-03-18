Who’s News: Professor attends Women’s Commission

Who’s News: Professor attends Women’s Commission
MiraCosta faculty member Sue Simpson is a delegate for the 2019 Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) in New York this March. She will serve as a delegate on Women for Water Partnership, as a member of Soroptimist International Oceanside Carlsbad, an NGO consultant to the UN.

