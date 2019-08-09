PRE-SCHOOLERS LEARN GIVING

Summer campers at Discovery Isle Preschool in La Costa-San Marcos held a donation drive in July and collected nearly 300 essential items for care packages that will benefit homeless children and their families in the North County area. During the past month, summer campers collected toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, bandages and more to donate to nonprofit Solutions for Change. At the close of the drive, summer campers helped prepare the items for delivery to the organization. Through this initiative, summer campers learned the importance of giving back to other children and families in need. Solutions for Change transforms lives and communities by permanently solving family homelessness.