Authorities searching for two suspects in Vista shooting

VISTA — A man was shot to death yesterday in Vista, and sheriff’s deputies were searching for two suspects.

Jonathan Ruiz, 20, of Vista was shot just before 2:30 p.m. in the area of 200 Olive Avenue, sheriff’s Lt. Rich Williams said.

Deputies responding to multiple 911 calls found Ruiz lying on a dirt path with an apparent gunshot wound, Williams said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 3 p.m.

“Witnesses reported seeing two men running from the scene,” Williams said. They were both described as Hispanic, between 17 and 20 years old.

One was about 5 feet 10 inches tall and clean shaven, wearing a navy blue shirt and jeans and the other was 5 feet 6 inches tall, wearing a baggy gray T-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or (858) 565-5200 after hours. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or www.sdcrimestoppers.org.