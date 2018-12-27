Poinsettia Park improvements ongoing

CARLSBAD — By the summer, Poinsettia Park will have a new look.

Construction began several months ago to add a large playground, pickleball courts and a multi-use turf field and the city of Carlsbad is also moving forward with a dog park.

It took the city several years to get the project off the ground as residents pushed back on the location of the dog park, adding pickleball courts and eliminating a community center. Many residents clamored over the dog park initially being placed in the lower bowl, or detention basin, where kids play and slide and roll down the small hill on the west side.

They noted how it is one of the only areas dedicated to open play as much of the park consists of tennis courts, baseball and soccer fields and two basketball courts.

After feedback, the City Council approved revised plans in February, which was needed after two rounds of bidding for contractors in 2016 and 2017 were rejected.

The dog park, meanwhile, is designed for the east side of the 42-acre park. It will be an enclosed, off-leash dog facility including separate areas for large and small canines. The park will also feature dog agility equipment, drinking fountains, picnic tables, benches, trash cans and perimeter lighting.

It also will have an entry plaza with shade structure and an area of about 7,700 square feet for small dogs and 20,000 for larger one. Both areas will be enclosed and separated by a 6-foot high vinyl-coated chain-link fence with dual gate access to each side of the dog park.

Much of the site will be re-graded into a large, gently sloped pad, while the existing grove of trees at the south end of the site will be preserved as much as possible.

In addition to Poinsettia Park, the city is also upgrading Aviara Park. The two projects are estimated to cost $6.3 million.

As for the community center, a feasibility study was conducted and revealed the proposed site, now for pickleball, would force the center to lose many of its amenities so it was scrapped.

The multi-use turf field, meanwhile, will give the park a second area for soccer, football and other athletic activities to practice and host games. The second field is on the northwest end of the park, just below the main field.