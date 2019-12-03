Podcast Archives

55.81 F
On this week’s Beat: Dogs, Football, Books and More Happening around North County

This week’s top stories in North County: racehorse deaths, Carlsbad High School football’s shot at a championship and kids who read to an unlikely four-legged audience. Don’t miss a Beat!

Two more horse deaths at Del Mar

Kids read books to dogs and rabbits

Small Business Saturday approaching

Carlsbad High School football prepared to compete against Helix High in the CIF San Diego Section championships on Nov. 23.

