Podcast: The North County Beat

On the Beat: Bluff Safety, Street Art and Young Voters
With the California Primary Election right around the corner, we look at what young voters in North County are doing to make their voices heard. You’ll also hear about a new art exhibit in Oceanside that will change the way you think about street art. Plus, catch the latest on a federally funded bluff safety program for Encinitas and Solana Beach. Pick up the print edition of The Coast News every Friday!
