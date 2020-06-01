Pilot killed, passenger burned in small plane crash in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER — A single-engine plane crashed into a Valley Center neighborhood, starting a fire, and killing the pilot while his juvenile passenger was severely burned but remained conscious.

The plane crashed around 6 p.m. near 30642 Palomar Vista Drive in the northeastern San Diego county community, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The pilot’s identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There were no immediate details the gender of the passenger.

Fire crews were working to put out the fire, ABC10 reported.