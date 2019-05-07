120K READERS – $4
Pigeons, doves up for adoption

by Jean Gillette017

More than 100 birds that were surrendered to San Diego Humane Society by their previous owner on April 25 are now ready for new homes. The pigeons and doves will be available for adoption May 8 at SDHS’s San Diego Campus, 5500 Gaines St.

The birds have been examined by SDHS’s veterinary team and cleared for adoption. Special adoption hours for the birds will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday or as long as birds are available. Adoptions are on a first come, first served basis.

To minimize the birds’ stress levels, adopters are encouraged to have their new habitat and food already purchased and set up so they can bring the birds straight home after adopting. Adopters are also encouraged to give themselves extra time, as parking will be limited. For more information, visit sdhumane.org.

