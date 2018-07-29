Photo Gallery II – Paul Mitchell Supergirl Pro
Day 2 of Supergirl Pro powered by thrills and upsetsby Carey Blakely, , 0
Day two of Paul Mitchell Neon Supergirl Pro bore witness to surprising upsets and stunning surf talent
Photo Gallery I – Paul Mitchell Supergirl Proby Shana Thompson, , 0
Check out some of the photos The Coast News captured during the Paul Mitchell Supergirl Pro Saturday in Oceanside.
Discretionary rules, policies await undocumented migrantsby Jordan Ingram, , 0
Immigrants arrested for being undocumented face an increasingly frustrating situation that often begins with their arrest.
Day 1 Results: Surfing stakes get higher at Supergirl Proby Carey Blakely, , 0
The athletic agility of the best females surfers on the planet will continue to be on display in Oceanside...
MiraCosta faces heat for its treatment of adults with disabilitiesby Carey Blakely, , 13
MiraCosta College finds itself in hot water for what some are calling insensitive and discriminatory treatment of students in...
County responds to inpatient psychiatric facility’s impending closureby Aaron Burgin, , 0
The chairwoman of the County Board of Supervisors is calling for an Oct. 30 conference to address the potential...
Local DJ bumps on the big stage at Supergirl Pro Sound Sessionby Kelli Kyle, , 1
This Saturday, July 28, DJ INSP!RE will compete with eight women from around the world at the 2018 Supergirl...
