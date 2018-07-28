Photo Gallery I – Paul Mitchell Supergirl Pro
Discretionary rules, policies await undocumented migrantsby Jordan Ingram, , 0
Immigrants arrested for being undocumented face an increasingly frustrating situation that often begins with their arrest.
Day 1 Results: Surfing stakes get higher at Supergirl Proby Carey Blakely, , 0
The athletic agility of the best females surfers on the planet will continue to be on display in Oceanside...
MiraCosta faces heat for its treatment of adults with disabilitiesby Carey Blakely, , 12
MiraCosta College finds itself in hot water for what some are calling insensitive and discriminatory treatment of students in...
County responds to inpatient psychiatric facility’s impending closureby Aaron Burgin, , 0
The chairwoman of the County Board of Supervisors is calling for an Oct. 30 conference to address the potential...
Local DJ bumps on the big stage at Supergirl Pro Sound Sessionby Kelli Kyle, , 1
This Saturday, July 28, DJ INSP!RE will compete with eight women from around the world at the 2018 Supergirl...
Women’s competitive gaming brings ‘missharvey’ to Supergirl Proby Carey Blakely, , 0
The industry of esports, or competitive gaming, is booming and will be on full display at the 2018 Paul...
Pro skateboarder empowers other women while giving back to communityby Carey Blakely, , 0
Professional skateboarder Amelia Brodka combines her daring athleticism with humanitarian aims in a style that’s all her own.
Check out a photo gallery of some of the action today at the Paul Mitchell Supergirl Pro at the Oceanside Pier:… https://t.co/DTlfSv2Y0O
Six-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore got eliminated in the 4th round in a surprising upset, but she hung aroun… https://t.co/lTA7JIGax5
Journalism alive and well!! Stay safe @ER_DavidLittle and everybody at the Redding Record Searchlight! https://t.co/2yLfvpXDsr