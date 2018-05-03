Petition gains momentum for pot dispensaries

Stationed at a small folding table on the corner of D Street and Highway 101, longtime North County resident Charles Henry sits collecting signatures for a variety of petitions on Saturday, April 28 at the Encinitas Street Fair.

But there is one that draws the most attention — a call to bring a medical cannabis dispensary into Encinitas.

A hot topic among residents, the petition is one of two released in the past couple of weeks that addresses cannabis in Encinitas.

The initiative, which was proposed by Cardiff resident Robert Jordan Greenhall on April 18, seeks a ballot issue to legalize cannabis retail sale, cultivation, manufacturing and wholesale distribution for medical and recreational purposes. Greenhall’s petition was endorsed by the Association of Cannabis Professionals, an advocacy organization in San Diego County.

A second petition released on April 27 by Encinitas resident Christopher Glascoe, seeks a spot on the ballot for solely the adoption of legal medical marijuana dispensaries.

In November 2016, 65 percent of voters in Encinitas favored legalizing cannabis in California. Despite this support, marijuana sale and cultivation is banned within city limits, pushing residents toward Oceanside or La Jolla to purchase. In 2014 — two years before Proposition 64 passed — a ballot initiative tried to change the rules, proposing a medicinal marijuana dispensary in Encinitas. The measure was shut down, with nearly two-thirds of voters opposed.

“The question is, now that four years have passed, and the laws have changed, and the world didn’t end, will the voters of Encinitas support an initiative that includes dispensaries?” Encinitas City Councilman Tony Kranz asked.

While Kranz is a supporter of cannabis cultivation in Encinitas, he does not support retail sale, which is a part of the petition put forth by Greenhall. He admits the tax revenue generated from sales could be helpful, but Kranz said he does not believe residents are ready to make dispensaries visible in town.

“We have some challenge with the alcohol-serving establishments we have and the number of those,” Kranz said. “The idea of introducing this additional retail outlet for intoxicating substances just didn’t seem the right approach to me.”

Jared Sclar, an advocate for safe cannabis access in San Diego County and supporter of the petition, had a different perspective.

“When people say it’s a vice, that’s true, so are you proposing that we ban vices?” Sclar said. “Would you be OK with prohibition of alcohol, tobacco or any of the other vices people use today?”

When it comes to recreational or adult use cannabis, advocates like Sclar see local dispensaries as not only a rich source of tax revenue, but as a safe, lab-tested supply for the consumer.

“If you’re buying cannabis on the black market, you don’t have the same accountability,” Sclar explained.

This is why Henry sat in the sun for hours on Sunday collecting signatures despite opposing cannabis use. He said he wants to know where the supply is coming from and have that regulated.

“I want to know who’s selling it, where they’re selling it,” Henry said. “Get the taxes on it, and get it out of the underground and make it controlled where we know what they’re doing with it.”

Both petitions must receive signatures from 10 percent of Encinitas voters by mid-June to earn a spot on the November ballot.