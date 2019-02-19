Parcheesi is pet of the week at your Rancho Coastal Humane Society. She’s a 7-year-old, 10-pound, female, domestic shorthair cat with a calico coat. This is one of the most colorful cats you’ll ever meet. She’s very affectionate and loves it when you pet her, but doesn’t care to be picked up. The $75 adoption fee includes medical exams, vaccinations, neuter, and registered microchip. For more information call (760) 753-6413, visit Rancho Coastal Humane Society at 389 Requeza St., Encinitas, or log on to SDpets.org. For more information call (760) 753-6413, visit Rancho Coastal Humane Society at 389 Requeza St., Encinitas, or log on to SDpets.org.