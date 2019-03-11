Pet of the Week: Paint

While Paint may be black and white, he has a colorful personality. He’s a 5-year-old, domestic short hair blend who loves to stretch out and enjoy any pets he can get. He loves to snuggle and won’t hesitate to reach out to you for some love. He’s waiting to meet you at Helen Woodward Animal Center. His adoption fee is $141. All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center are vaccinated and micro-chipped for identification. Helen Woodward Animal Center is at 6523 Helen Woodward Way, Rancho Santa Fe. Kennels are open daily Monday through Wednesday from 1 to 6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday from 1 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last application accepted 15 minutes before closing). For more information call (858) 756-4117, option #1 or visit animalcenter.org.