Gertrude is pet of the week at your Rancho Coastal Humane Society. She's a 5-year-old, 13-pound, female, domestic long-hair cat with a silver and tortoiseshell coat. Gertrude is very shy. She spends most of her time hiding behind a towel in her enclosure, and likes to warm up to strangers at her own pace. She needs a home with adults and maybe some older kids. The $100 adoption fee includes medical exams, vaccinations, neuter, and registered microchip. For more information call (760) 753-6413, visit Rancho Coastal Humane Society at 389 Requeza St., Encinitas, or log on to SDpets.org.
Pet of the Week: Gertrude
Who’s News: Professor attends Women’s Commissionby staff, , 0
MiraCosta faculty member Sue Simpson is a delegate for the 2019 Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) in...
Small Talk: Bugging outby Jean Gillette, , 0
My elementary school received a loaner display of bugs under glass from another school in the district, and the...
Murder trial set to begin for man and woman accused in man’s Oceanside deathby Coast News wire services, , 0
Jury selection is scheduled to start today in the murder trial of a man and woman accused of killing...
Carjacking suspects arrested after pursuit in North San Diego Countyby Coast News wire services, , 0
A 24-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested this morning after leading officers on a pursuit through northern...
Encinitas student heads to state geography beeby Gina Onori, , 0
Javier Marquez has recently qualified to compete in the 2019 National Geographic GeoBee California State Competition.
Consider Joining the Encinitas Guitar Orchestraby staff, , 0
The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra spring session’s theme is A World of Guitar Music, featuring music from China, South America,...
City officials, residents discuss conflicts of interestby Lexy Brodt, , 1
Should significant others be able to serve on two decision-making, quasi-judicial bodies, concurrently?
After 24 years, Coast Hwy Traders owner to retireby Kelli Kyle, , 1
In 1995, Beverly Goodman drove 4,000 miles around Mexico, meeting local artisans and purchasing anything that would fit into...
