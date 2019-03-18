Pet of the Week: Gertrude

Gertrude is pet of the week at your Rancho Coastal Humane Society. She’s a 5-year-old, 13-pound, female, domestic long-hair cat with a silver and tortoiseshell coat. Gertrude is very shy. She spends most of her time hiding behind a towel in her enclosure, and likes to warm up to strangers at her own pace. She needs a home with adults and maybe some older kids. The $100 adoption fee includes medical exams, vaccinations, neuter, and registered microchip. For more information call (760) 753-6413, visit Rancho Coastal Humane Society at 389 Requeza St., Encinitas, or log on to SDpets.org. For more information call (760) 753-6413, visit Rancho Coastal Humane Society at 389 Requeza St., Encinitas, or log on to SDpets.org.