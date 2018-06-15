Pesticide in Del Mar is killing honeybees

DEL MAR — Newly established beehive colonies in Del Mar were decimated by pesticide poisoning last week. The available evidence suggests that the cause was pesticide use on flowering plants or bushes in the immediate vicinity, with the poisoned nectar then ingested by the bees.

The city of Del Mar asks that area residents refrain from using any pesticides on flowering plants, and limit any use of pesticides to the greatest extent possible. Follow the link, http://www.delmar.ca.us/civicalerts.aspx?AID=399, to view a YouTube video that documents the situation.