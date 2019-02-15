Pedestrian struck, seriously injured by car in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — A 36-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a car while standing on a Carlsbad street, police said today.



It happened around 8:35 p.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of El Camino Real, Carlsbad police Lt. Jeffery Smith said.

The 36-year-old man was standing in the northbound lanes of El Camino Real for unknown reasons when a 50-year-old man driving a Nissan sedan struck the pedestrian while traveling northbound, Smith said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the lieutenant said.

The Nissan driver remained at the scene, Smith said, adding that intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Carlsbad police traffic officers were investigating the crash.