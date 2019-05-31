Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — A passenger train struck and killed a pedestrian on Thursday, May 30, on a stretch of rails near Tamarack Surf Beach, authorities reported.

The Amtrak train was traveling to the north through Carlsbad at about 80 mph when its engineer spotted a man standing on a pedestrian crossing at Carlsbad Village Drive shortly before 8 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

Though the engineer sounded his horn, the pedestrian jumped in front of the train, Deputy Jason Burk said.

The man, who appeared to be 25 to 35 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name was not immediately available.