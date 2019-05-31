67.86 F
Encinitas

120K READERS – $4
Place Classified

REASONABLE – EFFECTIVE!
Advertising Information

120K READERS – $4
Place Classified

REASONABLE – EFFECTIVE!
Advertising Information

Carlsbad Cities Crime News Region

Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Carlsbad

by Coast News wire services061

CARLSBAD — A passenger train struck and killed a pedestrian on Thursday, May 30, on a stretch of rails near Tamarack Surf Beach, authorities reported.

The Amtrak train was traveling to the north through Carlsbad at about 80 mph when its engineer spotted a man standing on a pedestrian crossing at Carlsbad Village Drive shortly before 8 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

Though the engineer sounded his horn, the pedestrian jumped in front of the train, Deputy Jason Burk said.

The man, who appeared to be 25 to 35 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name was not immediately available.

Related posts

Northbound: If 2016 could be anything you wanted, what would it look like?

Vince Vasquez

Turning 65 this year? Understand your options for Medicare coverage

admin

Prudential Realtors have news

admin

Earl Warren students get in the spirit

Bianca Kaplanek

Faculty labor union lawsuit against Palomar College enters Escondido mayoral race

Steve Horn

Recycle electronics at monthly e-waste events

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.