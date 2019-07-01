PASSION 4 K.I.D.S. VISITS SERBIA

Charles and Linda Van Kessler, Founders of Encinitas-based Passion 4 K.I.D.S., were guests of HRH Crown Prince Alexander (the godson of Queen Elizabeth) and HRH Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia at the Royal Palace. The royal couple do a lot of work on behalf of Serbian children. The Van Kesslers joined them to visit orphanages and children’s hospitals. In addition, they participated in an event at the palace where the royal couple greeted 1,200 orphans with food, entertainment and gifts for each child. Passion 4 K.I.D.S. donated 3,000 stuffed animals to the Serbian children. Passion 4 K.I.D.S. supports handicapped, neglected, abandoned, abused and underprivileged children of any race, color and creed as well as children in acute, life-threatening, emergency situations in the United States and Serbia