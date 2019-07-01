Paon Restaurant launches new Paon Wine Bar & Bistro

As the premier upscale restaurant in North County San Diego, Paon proudly adds a new bistro-style menu, more extensive wine selection and live piano bar entertainment to their beautiful Wine Bar venue.

Paon Wine Bar & Bistro is the new food and wine concept from the North County San Diego owners of Paon Restaurant. Celebrating ten years in business, Paon has become the “place to go” in Carlsbad Village for special occasions, polished corporate events or simply to indulge in a wonderful meal and glass of wine after work. In addition to the elegant art deco dining room and plush cocktail lounge with plenty of seating of its own, the adjacent wine bar has recently been transformed and is another option for hungry visitors as well as loyal regulars of Paon.

Known for his superb California cuisine with French influences, Chef David Gallardo now extends his culinary expertise to a new Bistro-style menu in the current space with its own entrance at 560 Carlsbad Village Drive. The menu will feature seasonal, locally grown, organic produce along with escargot, oysters, charcuterie, prime steaks, duck confit, scallops and other daily specials for a refreshing selection of slightly lighter plates that pair perfectly with the world class wines Paon is famous for. Partner and Host, Steve Barr promises “the exceptional dining experience and service our guests have come to expect from Paon will be carried over to the new Bistro in every way”.

With 650+ wines on the award-winning list and 30+ wines by the glass being served, guests will have plenty of options in the elegant but comfortable setting, surrounded by racks and racks of wines from around the world. They can enjoy a traditional wine tasting experience exploring six unique wines which change weekly with a light bite or, if they prefer, sit down to a gorgeous bottle and indulge in an amazing coursed meal. The gold standard of service from Paon’s knowledgeable and attentive staff will greet them, no matter what food and wine experience they choose. Patrons of Paon Restaurant can stroll over to enjoy a selection of ports and dessert wines after dinner, while enjoying live piano music.

Private dining options for special events are available at both the restaurant and the new Bistro. Whether it be a family occasion for 10 or a corporate function for 30 we can accommodate groups and create a magical event guests will not soon forget.

Paon is also home to Paon Wine Club, an exclusive membership opportunity that allows you to explore and educate yourself on wines from around the world. Monthly wine tasting parties, wine dinners, tastings with wine makers and discounted warehouse sales are all hosted by Paon Wine Club, currently welcoming new members with a passion for wine to join in the fun.

Paon’s Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence three years and running, Open Table’s Diners’ Choice Award, Trip Advisor’s Certificate of Excellence and the loyalty of fine dining enthusiasts from all over North County and Southern California, are all reasons this new venture is set for success. Paon Wine Bar & Bistro is now open seven nights a week from 4pm until close with live piano music coming soon.

Paon Wine Bar & Bistro – Hours: 4pm – close

Paon Restaurant – Hours: Mon. & Tue. 4pm – Close, Wed. – Sun 11:30am – close

2975 Roosevelt Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008

Reservations: 760-729-7377

Email: info@paoncarlsbad.com

paoncarlsbad.com

