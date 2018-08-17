Panel to discuss future health of Pacific Ocean

ENCINITAS — The ocean is your backyard, and you should have a say on how it’s treated and used. With ocean plastic waste growing and new off-shore drilling proposed for the entire Pacific Coast, residents are invited to take a closer look at its history and the future.

Come be part of “The Health of the Pacific Ocean” forum from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Encinitas Public Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Moderated by Coast News Editor Jordan Ingram, invitees include Congressman Darrell Issa, Kumeyaay Elder and U. S. Navy veteran Stanley Rodriguez and congressional candidates Mike Levin and Diane Harkey.

Representatives from the Surfrider Foundation, Oceana, First Nations, the California League of Conservation Voters Education Fund and federal, state and local elected officials will speak as part of a panel about multiple issues affecting the health of the Pacific Ocean. In addition to the panel, the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions of the speakers regarding local, state and federal action now being undertaken to improve the ocean’s health. There will also be discussion of where public officials and candidates stand on these issues.

The event is free and open to the public, and food and drinks will be provided.

Additional legislators invited to the event include:

State Sen. Pat Bates and candidate Marggie Castellano State Assemblyman Rocky Chavez State Assemblyman Todd Gloria and candidate Maggie Campbell

