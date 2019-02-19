Pacific View project heads to Planning Commission

ENCINITAS — Plans to transform the shuttered Pacific View Elementary School site into an arts, culture and ecology center are headed to the Encinitas Planning Commission for approval this week, more than four years after the city purchased the old Pacific View Elementary School site and selected a group to steward its restoration.

The Planning Commission will consider the Encinitas Arts, Culture and Ecology Alliance’s proposal Thursday night.

The plans call for the conversion of the former classroom buildings into multi-faceted venue that would include a museum, educational institution, library, theater, multi-purpose auditorium, administrative offices, storage, a gift shop, outdoor snack bar and café, community/demonstration gardens, minor agricultural/horticultural production and the retail sales of various ecology and sustainability-related items.

Plans also call for the project to be completed in two phases: Phase 1 would include basic facility improvements, disabled access and restrooms that would allow the group behind the project to slowly begin programming.

Phase 2 would include the full implementation of programming, improvements to the parking lot area, new fencing and interior site landscaping.

The parking plan would require an on-site valet service in addition to self-service parking to reach the required number of spaces to meet the programming demands.

EACEA, a conglomerate of local entrepreneurs and luminaries, calls the venue the Pacific View Academy of the Arts, and has been working on it since 2015, when the city chose them over another bidder for the rights to spearhead the restoration efforts.

The city purchased the defunct campus from the Encinitas Union School for $10 million amid criticism that the city overpaid for the property. The criticisms lingered into the 2016 election, when then mayoral candidate Paul Gaspar criticized the council for the purchase.

The controversy surrounding Pacific View has waned in the years following the 2016 election, as EACEA engaged in various fundraising efforts to get their plans off the ground, and site cleanups to beautify the beleaguered campus in the interim.

EACEA received $150,000 from the county toward maintenance efforts at the school site and another $30,000 in 2017 from the Surfing Madonna Oceans Project.

The Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at City Council chambers, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue.