Pacific Ridge School students raise $1,000 for Kauai preschool

CARLSBAD — Pacific Ridge School students raised $1,000 to assist the Aloha School in Kauai, which was completely flooded during the island’s record-breaking rains last month. The students are part of a service learning group Working for International Natural Disasters (W.I.N.D.) that raises funds and awareness for people affected by natural disasters.

“We heard about the Kauai floods on the news and we decided to donate the funds we’ve raised to the Aloha preschool since it was completely damaged during the floods,” said W.I.N.D. leader and Pacific Ridge sophomore Samantha Frank.

Nearly 50 inches of rain fell on the north shore of Kauai in 24 hours on April 15, causing major flooding.

Sophomore Sarah Footer and her family have a strong connection to Kauai. “I call it my second home,” she said. When the flooding happened, she saw the opportunity to give back. “The preschool was totally destroyed. It’s really sad. They need new books, toys and a ton of repairs before they can open again,” she said.

W.I.N.D. raised the funds by selling pizza, churros and handmade bracelets. In the first year of the group’s existence, students have raised a total of $3,000. After Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico last September, students sent $1,000 worth of supplies to the island. In January, the group sent $1,000 to a search and rescue non-profit helping those affected by the Santa Barbara mudslides.

Students in W.I.N.D. will continue their efforts helping those affected by natural disasters in the coming school year.

About Pacific Ridge School:

Opened in the fall of 2007, Pacific Ridge School is a non‐profit, independent middle and high school located in the North County, San Diego. With the distinctive mission of building a community that fosters academic excellence, ethical responsibility and global engagement, Pacific Ridge offers a first-rate educational experience to prepare students for college and a purposeful life. For more information, visit http://www.pacificridge.org. Pacific Ridge School does not discriminate on the basis of religion, gender, sexual orientation, race, creed, or national origin in the administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, and other administered programs.