Overnight I-5 closures set for several weeks

REGION — A series of temporary overnight closures will be in effect on Interstate 5 (I-5) throughout the month of June, and possibly into July, for work on the future Mid-Coast Trolley.

The scheduled closures are necessary for crews to remove and install falsework, the temporary wooden structures used to support the Trolley bridge during construction. Falsework will be removed from the recently constructed overcrossing at Voigt Drive and installed south of Nobel Drive for the second Trolley overcrossing. Both overcrossings will span I-5, allowing the Trolley to cross the freeway at two different points along its route.

A full closure of southbound I-5 lanes will begin June 9.

• Work and closure hours will be scheduled Sunday through Thursday nights, from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night, and will run through Friday, June 28

• The closure will be in effect from the I-5/Interstate 805 (I-805) Interchange to La Jolla Colony Drive

• Detour routes will be available via southbound I-805 and westbound State Route 52

Once the southbound closure is complete, a full closure of northbound I-5 lanes will be required. Construction schedules and detour routes will be released at a later date.

The closures will coincide with the San Diego County Fair, which runs through July 4. Fair patrons should plan travel accordingly, as southbound motorists may encounter significant delays if leaving the fair late in the evening.

The Mid-Coast Trolley Project will extend Blue Line Trolley service from Old Town Transit Center to the University community, serving major activity centers such as Mission Bay, the VA Medical Center, UC San Diego, and University Towne Centre. Nine new stations will be constructed. Major construction work began in 2016, with service anticipated to begin in late 2021.



To learn more, visit KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/MidCoast.