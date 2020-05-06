Opinion: Destroying the town to save it

On February 7th, 1968, writing about the Battle of Ben Tre in Vietnam, journalist Peter Arnett sent what was to become an iconic dispatch: “‘It became necessary to destroy the town to save it,’ a United States major said today. He was talking about the decision by allied commanders to bomb and shell the town regardless of civilian casualties, to rout the Vietcong.”

Contemporary politicians and government officials seem to be taking a similar approach with regard to the COVID virus. Responsible, hard-working Americans are lining up at food banks to feed themselves and their children. Some stand to lose their homes. Some businesses, and perhaps even entire industries, will never recover.

We have allowed government officials to bring the American economy to its knees and to drive individuals and families to the brink of financial ruin, if not completely over the precipice thereof. They have decided to destroy the town in order to “save” it from a virus; to implode the economy regardless of financial casualties in order to rout out a virus that has not produced a greater death count than the flu.

Every business is someone’s livelihood. Every business is essential. In a misguided, inordinate, exaggerated attempt to insulate the most vulnerable from the virus, the economy has been crippled. The “essential” politicians and government functionaries who are making and enforcing these decisions have their jobs.

They are receiving taxpayer-funded paychecks while they determine which businesses are purportedly “essential” and which are not. They could have allowed the least vulnerable to function as close to normal as possible while pursuing strategies to protect the most vulnerable. Instead, their policies have become an economic carpet bombing.

And then there are the everyday inanities. It would make no sense to say, “You can shop in the supermarket, but you can’t park your car there while you’re in the store.”

Yet here in Carlsbad we are finally allowed to go to our beaches, but we are not allowed to drive to them and park.

Presumably, we are to flood the adjacent neighborhoods with our cars or not go at all. We may now transit the beaches, but we are not permitted to sit on them. We may go into a supermarket dozens, if not hundreds, at a time, but we may not enter our churches.

Enough is enough. Life is precious. Life has risks. I am a 68-year-old retired FBI agent. I accept the risk. I am willing to take ordinate precautions to protect myself and others. I am not willing to see government functionaries cripple the American economy, financially ruin businesses and individuals, or circumscribe my life and liberty in order to “protect” me.

We are not sheep to be herded by government shepherds. Politicians and taxpayer-paid civil servants are not our masters. Yet they seem to think they are the adults in the room, and we are the children. The inanity, the over-reaction, the inordinate control, the overweening suppression of individual liberty must stop.

William Espino, Carlsbad