Opinion: Del Mar bluff failure was caused by many factors

by commentary1120

The bluff failure on to Jimmy Durante Boulevard in Del Mar was the result of several factors.

On Channel 10 and 8 news, I said that the new house construction up the slope might have been a contributing factor.

I now know that this is NOT true.

The works done by architect Dean Meredith and the geotechnical firm are excellent. The new house is not part of the bluff-failure problem.

I have learned a new lesson about the effects of social media. My on-air words have been widely transmitted with comments and have caused harm.

I apologize to any and all people, personally and professionally, who have been affected by my words.

Pat Abbott, Professor Emeritus of Geology, SDSU

