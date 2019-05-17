Opinion: Del Mar bluff failure was caused by many factors

The bluff failure on to Jimmy Durante Boulevard in Del Mar was the result of several factors.

On Channel 10 and 8 news, I said that the new house construction up the slope might have been a contributing factor.

I now know that this is NOT true.

The works done by architect Dean Meredith and the geotechnical firm are excellent. The new house is not part of the bluff-failure problem.

I have learned a new lesson about the effects of social media. My on-air words have been widely transmitted with comments and have caused harm.

I apologize to any and all people, personally and professionally, who have been affected by my words.

Pat Abbott, Professor Emeritus of Geology, SDSU