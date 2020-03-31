Opinion: Blakespear finds new route to eliminate voice of the voters

The above titled Union-Tribune article that was in the Sunday North County edition (3/8/20) is in my opinion, a deception on the part of the California Dept. of Housing and Community Development (HCD) and Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear.

“We need a judge to determine this ultimate question of how far the State can go in clawing away residents’ ability to vote in Encinitas,” Blakespear wrote in a statement regarding Friday’s filing in Superior Court.

What a duplicitous comment from the Encinitas Mayor!

Blakespear, together with her council cronies, filed a lawsuit in 2019 (a first for our city) suing the citizens — all the voters of Encinitas for participating in voting on Proposition A — the Right to Vote Initiative which the citizens of Encinitas approved in 2013.

So, now she’s blaming, filing a lawsuit against the HCD for “clawing away” residents’ ability to vote in Encinitas? Is it that she’s found a friendly ally/defendant in HCD as opposed to her own constituents?

What is really going on here?

Blakespear has simply found another route to eliminate the voters’ voice. It begs the question, did meetings take place between state and city officials behind closed doors resulting in the letter of February 7th to the City of Encinitas? That letter from HCD Director Olmstead threatened that the state would now reject the city’s Housing Element, and stated the city needed to place Proposition A on a ballot, for a re-vote by Encinitas’ citizens!

The Right to Vote on Up Zoning by the citizens is still the law in our city. Why the re-vote on Prop A? Could the reason be that the next 1,000 plus high rise houses at 30 units/acre and the traffic that goes with them planned by the Mayor, for 2021 may once again be rejected by the voters?

Why is this woman always running to the courts for “Judicial Clarity” on this Right to Vote issue, trying to destroy it, instead of listening to and supporting her constituents?

With the November election looming, perhaps the mayor and council members see the need to do some fast back-pedaling to exempt themselves from their participation and guilt in suing their own constituents!

I’d suggest to Encinitas voters that it is time for a clean sweep at the local level. Honesty, transparency, and a mayor and council that won’t sue its own citizens, or repeatedly run to the courts for “judicial clarity” is clearly the best reason for change!

Sheila S. Cameron is ta former Mayor of Encinitas