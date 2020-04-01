Online learning resumes for Carlsbad Unified students

CARLSBAD — The hallways may be empty, but students are back to learning.

Students in the Carlsbad Unified School District returned to class through the district’s modified remote online learning on March 31, according to Superintendent Ben Churchill.

The return to online classrooms came just hours before California’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond, issued a recommendation that students across the state do not return to school campuses before the end of the 2019-20 school year.

The district closed all campuses on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders from San Diego County Health and Human Services Department.

Every district in the county closed on March 16, but over the past two weeks, Churchill said the district has strengthened its online presence.

Students and teachers will use Google’s robust platforms for virtual instruction and office hours, although Churchill stressed he does not want students or teachers in front of a computer monitor for six hours each day.

“Teachers will be pushing out lessons and other things online,” he added. “Students can use any internet-connected device to access those materials and lessons. They hope is this will be successful for as long as we have to be closed.”

Also, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency extended the public orders indefinitely. Also, President Donald Trump extended the social distancing measures throughout April, which Churchill said the district will follow and keep students off-campus until May, at the earliest.

After the closures in mid-March, districts provided optional learning because of the special education component. Under state and federal laws, special needs students are afforded the same educational opportunities as traditional students.

However, since most, if not all, special education students require individual plans and face-to-face interaction and instruction, the districts went with the optional requirements. Churchill said the U.S. Department of Education released guidance allowing services to as many students as possible while working to get special needs students their curriculum.

He said the district is working to implement coursework or learning opportunities for special education students.

“We’re doing both at the same time,” Churchill said. “We’re pushing forward and also trying to figure out what support services we can give to special ed students.”

As for the teachers, Churchill said they’ve undergone training with the new model and is asking them to re-establish connections with their students. He said it’s important for the teachers to re-connect as students pick up the curriculum from March 16.

As for testing, the state has canceled all state tests and the College Board has postponed the SAT. As for Advance Placement testing, Churchill said the board has moved those tests online.

Additionally, he said one of the most pressing priorities is to ensure those high school seniors who were on track to graduate do so.

