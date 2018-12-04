One of two suspects arrested after robbery near Encinitas transit center

ENCINITAS — A robbery suspect is still at large after San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies apprehended one of two perpetrators Monday night accused of robbing a transient woman near the transit center in downtown Encinitas.

Isaiah Eichelberger, 20, was arrested for strong-arm robbery and booked on Dec. 3 at the Vista Detention Facility.

At around 9 p.m., the victim told authorities that Eichelberger and another male wearing a black mask forced her to the ground and took her backpack before fleeing on foot across Vulcan Avenue and heading east on D Street.

Shortly after receiving the call, a law enforcement helicopter located Eichelberger hiding in some bushes at Encinitas Viewpoint Park and were able to recover the stolen backpack.

The second suspect, described as a white male, 20s, 5 feet tall, wearing dark clothing and a black mask, managed to evade capture.

If you have any information, please contact Sgt. Pamela Watkins at 760-966-3500.