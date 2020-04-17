One Medical opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing in La Jolla

REGION — One Medical recently opened a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site near the Westfield UTC Mall in La Jolla, offering the ability to test anyone concerned about the virus, including essential workers such as healthcare professionals, first responders, grocery and restaurant employees, according to a company press release.

One Medical is waiving their annual membership fee (normally $199) for everyone, so every person who wants a test can get one. Testing services will be billed to insurance.

In most instances, the patient will not receive a bill for those services as most national payors have made public commitments to cover the cost.

If you plan on getting tested, please enroll before arriving at COVID Clinical’s testing locations. Pre-test enrollment does not mean you have an appointment, and there is no appointment needed. Testing is available as a first-come, first-serve basis.

One Medical’s pop-up office is located inside the Westfield – UTC mall, between Zumiez and Gepetto’s Toys and across from the Lego Store through Spring 2020. The address for drive-thru testing is 4373 La Jolla Village Drive, G2, San Diego.

Read the complete required information. Visit https://covidclinic.org/.