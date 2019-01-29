One killed, one injured in plane crash near state route 76 in Oceanside

, , 0
One killed, one injured in plane crash near state route 76 in Oceanside
Courtesy Photo

OCEANSIDE (CNS) — One person was killed and another was injured when a plane crashed this morning into a hillside near state Route 76 in Oceanside, police said.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 7:15 a.m. from a woman reporting she saw the wreckage of a plane on a hillside near state Route 76 and Canyon Drive, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

Crews responded to the scene and found one person was killed and another person was injured in the crash, Bussey said, adding that the extent of the person’s injuries was not immediately available.

The unidentified, single-engine airplane had two people on board, said Ian Gregor of the Federal Aviation Authority. The exact time the plane went down was not immediately available.

Authorities shut down the eastbound lanes of SR-76 between Canyon Drive and Benet Road and advised motorists to avoid the area.

No details about the victims were immediately available. The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA were investigating the crash.

No Comments Yet 0
Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Sign up to get the latest headlines straight to your inbox

Tweets by @coastnewsgroup

a
  The Coast News Group
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?