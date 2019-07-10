Oceanside upgrades water meters with grant

City gets WaterSmart grant

OCEANSIDE — The city of Oceanside is set to receive $1.5 million in funding from the Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grant.

The funding will be used to construct Phase 1 of a new Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) network, including retrofitting 21,689 existing water meters and integrating the AMI system with the existing customer interface platform. Once the project is complete, 49 percent of the city’s water meters will be connected to the AMI network.

The AMI system will provide real-time information to customers about leaks, breaks, and other unusual consumption patterns. By implementing the project, an estimated annual water savings of 1,155 acre-feet is expected. The water savings from this project will have broad benefits in an area that has historically experienced water shortages and drought, relies on purchased water, and is projecting population and water demand increases.

“We want to thank the Bureau for their support,” said Mayor Peter Weiss, “Automating our meters will allow Oceanside to increase efficiency, save water and decrease demand on expensive imported water.”

To be eligible for funding, work must be completed by September 2021 and help the city conserve water. The project is included in the city’s proposed FY 19/20 Capital Improvement Budget, which was considered by the Oceanside City Council in June. The city’s cost-share requirement for Phase 1 is $7.4 million, with total project costs estimated at $15.3 million upon completion.

City Council has set an ongoing goal to develop 50 percent of the city’s water supplies locally by 2030. The citywide plan to achieve the supply goal includes an active water use efficiency program, an Indirect Potable Recharge Project in the Mission Basin, as well as recycled water pipelines supplying the El Camino Real corridor and the agricultural area of Morro Hills.