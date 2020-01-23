Oceanside teen set to release debut album in 2020

OCEANSIDE — At just 18 years old, Oceanside resident Hailey Wild has big plans for her first year of adulthood. The singer-songwriter, who also hosts the Palomar College radio show “Wild Radio,” plans to soon release her first album, “Young and Numb,” this year.

The MiraCosta College student, who also plans to go on tour in California and Texas this year, said her love for music dates back to an early age.

“I have been interested in music my entire life and started taking professional singing lessons when I was 7,” Wild said. “For as long as I can remember, I have been involved in music in some way or another. I was in a few school musicals in elementary school and I also was involved in choir from middle school to high school.”

Drawing inspiration from musicians such as Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd, Wild said she loves exploring different genres of music in her songwriting.

“The idea of staying with one sound for my whole career is terrifying,” said Wild, who manages her own career. “I’m willing to take risks with my music and style. I love collaborating with artists of all genres and I like writing in all different styles.”

Wild’s soulful and powerful voice has been found all over North County, where she has built a fan following.

“I’ve played at many great venues over the years but a few definitely stick out to me as some favorites,” Wild said. “Aztec Brewery in Vista is one of the first places I got my start at and for good reason. The brewery has such a welcoming spirit and really supports the local music scene. I always tell musicians who are new to the scene to play at the open mic.”

Wild has also been spotted at Old California House and Eatery in San Marcos and The Bunker House Cafe & Social Lounge in Oceanside.

But she’s also built a following on AM radio where she hosts a show on San Marcos’ Palomar College’s radio station. Wild’s radio show features local, indie and unsigned musicians such as herself.

“Hailey packs a powerful and dynamic voice,” said Zeb Navarro, who has been the station manager for 14 years. “She delivers a powerful ballad in one song, a quiet whisper of agony in another, and provides a beautiful harmony in collaboration with others. She is diverse and feels comfortable in working in various genres.”

As Wild wraps up her first album, she’s hopeful to continue to build her music career and gain traction in the competitive entertainment industry. She said she spends at least six hours a day working on her music career, whether it’s songwriting or booking a gig for herself.

“In five to 10 years I’m planning on touring the country regularly and playing more club venues,” Wild said. “It will be very exciting to share my music with new people and to experience new places while doing so. I’ve always liked travelling so being able to incorporate that into my life while pursuing my dream would be amazing.”

So far, Wild seems to be on the right track. Her first single, “Eden,” was among 91X’s Loudspeaker top songs. She’s thankful for the support, but also encourages San Diego County residents to support other, local musicians in their careers.

“A lot of people now don’t seem interested in seeing live music unless it’s from billboard charting artists,” Wild said. “Go discover the underground scene. You never know what artist you’ll discover next and it’s a guarantee you’ll find music that speaks to you especially here in San Diego. There are so many awesome acts in this city.”

For more information about Hailey Wild, go to haileywild.com.