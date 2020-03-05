Oceanside takes steps to expand downtown business

OCEANSIDE — The city wants to open its downtown area to different types of businesses and quicken the process that allows businesses to operate.

At its Feb. 26 meeting, council approved amendments to the city’s Downtown Zoning Ordinance that not only allow for more commercial uses within the downtown area, which are currently allowed in other parts of the city, but also implement a streamlined review of some commercial uses in the downtown area through an administrative conditional use permit (ACUP) process or by permitting the use by right.

Council voted 5-0 to introduce a “rezoning ordinance” that would make these changes.

These amendments go back to Aug. 7, 2019, when Councilman Chris Rodriguez and Mayor Peter Weiss brought forth an item that would implement a streamlined planning case review process for certain projects. Council ended up directing staff to develop such a process, which has now been fully implemented.

The amendments proposed on Feb. 26 “complement” the process’s streamlining efforts “by reducing regulatory barriers for Downtown businesses,” according to staff.

The changes to downtown zoning include:

Permitting daycares through an ACUP or by right

Removing single-family dwellings from some subdistricts

Adding animal facilities, ATMs and commercial recreation

Permitting more bars and cocktail lounges through a regulated use CUP

Adding fast food to some subdistricts and adding fast-food drive-thru to subdistricts north of Neptune Way

Permitting by right personal service businesses such as nail salons

Adding health clubs and spas to some subdistricts

Permitting by right retail sales and custom retail businesses

Allowing for wine and beer tasting rooms through an ACUP

Adding hotels and resorts to some subdistricts through a CUP

Prohibiting liquor stores, massage businesses, maintenance and repair businesses, pawnshops, payday loan businesses and smoke shops.

Terry Strom, a resident of Oceanside and an entitlement consultant in the area, asked the council to allow for a high-end tobacco and cigar shop on The Coast Highway on the northern side of the city that one of his clients wants to open.

“Our goal is to bring a very nice, high-class cigar and tobacco shop,” Strom said.

Strom also noted the zoning ordinance amendments would need to be approved by the Coastal Commission as well, which could take several months. He asked that he and his client be allowed to open the business if they apply prior to the Coastal Commission approving the ordinance.

In response, Councilwoman Esther Sanchez motioned for the council to consider permitting the cigar shop through a regulated use CUP provided that the application is filed and complete prior to the effective rezone date.

Councilman Chris Rodriguez expressed his support for a high-end cigar shop in Downtown Oceanside.

“What I’m not looking for is another head shop dynamic,” Rodriguez said.

The council unanimously approved the amendment.

Sanchez also tried to prohibit drive-thru and fast food establishments through an ACUP in the downtown area but withdrew her motion after none of the other council members backed her.