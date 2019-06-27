Oceanside council wraps up business before summer break

OCEANSIDE — City Council wrapped up its final meeting on June 19 before its month-long recess in July.

At the meeting, council closed a chapter by passing regulations on short-term rentals. Prior to the meeting, the city did not have any regulations in place for short-term rentals.

Council also approved a one-year time extension for the development of Seacliff Terrace, a 52-unit condominium that includes 1,028 square feet of ground floor commercial space. The project is located southwest of North Coast Highway and Costa Pacifica Way.

Council also increased the assessment rate on hotel and motel businesses from 1.5% to 2.5% effective July 1.

The Oceanside Tourism Marketing District is a benefit assessment district that funds marketing efforts for Oceanside lodging businesses. The money comes from the hotels, motels and vacation rentals that pay the now 2.5% assessment rate.

Lodging business owners had an opportunity to protest the district from forming. According to the city, nine vacation rental owners sent written protests to the city clerk but none of the hotel or motel owners did.

Councilwoman Esther Sanchez said she was impressed that none of the hotel or motel owners protested the district.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “I know that we need to get the word out, marketing that Oceanside is a place to come for vacation.”

Sanchez added that she would like to use some of the money for sand replenishment, but noted the city needs to attract tourists first.

Council also approved a new compensation plan for unrepresented city employees. The city staffs 109 active full-time and part-time employees with benefits, including executives, division managers, mid-level supervisors and confidential and technical support staff. Additionally, there are 226 hourly extra-help employees.

The compensation plan includes a 2.5% base salary increase for all unrepresented employees beginning this July, followed by a 2% base salary increase in July 2020 and again in July 2021.

Base salaries will also be increased for executive and management positions, including both the city manager and city attorney, by 2.5% this July, and by 2% in July 2020 and 2021.

The next council meeting is Wednesday, Aug. 7, beginning with a closed session at 3:30 p.m. and opening to the public at 5 p.m.