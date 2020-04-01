Oceanside City Council bans evictions until end of May

OCEANSIDE — Last week, stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the City Council voted to temporarily ban evictions of commercial and residential residents.

By approving the ordinance during a special meeting on March 26, Council recognized that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “safer at home” directive prohibiting non-essential businesses from operating has resulted in the layoff of many residents who, without income, will struggle to pay rent. The ordinance works to preserve and increase housing security to protect public health.

The ban on evictions will remain effective until May 31 unless extended by the Council. The ordinance does not mean tenants don’t have to pay rent nor does it prevent landlords from requiring rent payments or late fees, which Councilmember Chris Rodriguez thinks is fair.

“I think this protects all three sides: the landlords, the businesses and the tenants,” Rodriguez said.

Residential or commercial tenants need to notify the landlord in writing prior to the rent due date that the tenant has suffered a substantial loss of household or business income or an out-of-pocket medical expense caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, tenants must provide the landlord with “objectively verifiable written documentation” such as a letter from an employer citing COVID-19 as the reason for reduced work hours or layoff to support the claim within one week of providing the notice, and has paid the portion of rent the tenant is able to pay.

Additionally, during the regular Council meeting on March 25, Council approved a number of recommendations from staff following a March 18 direction to “provide additional financial support to Meals on Wheels, Serving Seniors and Oceanside Kitchen Collaborative in order to expand their meals program to any family or individual in need.”

Oceanside Kitchen Collaborative (OKC) proposed to provide up to 3,500 meals each week including receiving food, labor and equipment donations, purchasing excess food from Oceanside restaurants at cost and employing persons who previously worked at Oceanside restaurants.

Council approved recommendations that would fund the start-up costs not to exceed $12,200, and weekly funding not to exceed $37,697, for 3,500 meals per week, a total of $464,564 for the 12-week period.

According to City Manager Deanna Lorson, OKC has rescued 4,637 pounds of food and has served 1,873 meals through their fundraising efforts as of March 25.

Meals on Wheels is in need of additional volunteers at this time to restore service levels and as a result, cannot increase services. Serving Seniors also does not have the capacity to produce additional meals regardless of funding but can make warming trays available to the city during certain hours.

Oceanside Unified School District is also operating its meals program providing to-go breakfasts and lunches at six locations. On March 24, the district provided 18,444 meals (four per recipient) to persons under age 18.

Lorson also told Council that staff in the Care & Shelter branch of the city’s Emergency Operations Center have identified food needs in the communities of Libby Lake, Crown Heights and the Eastside, and believes that additional partnerships with restaurants still providing to-go options could help these neighborhoods.

Council approved an appropriation of $50,000 to be administered at a per-meal cost not to exceed $11 to deliver emergency food to residents through partnerships with those local businesses.

