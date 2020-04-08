Oceanside barbecue joint offers free toilet paper with meal order

OCEANSIDE — When the San Diego County Health Department issued its restaurant dine-in closure order effective March 17, Kim Millwood, owner of two Oceanside barbecue restaurants — That Boy Good! and Miss Kim’s — asked her employees to think outside the box.

“How can we turn this [coronavirus quarantine] into a positive?” Millwood asked.

Announced on March 18, by e-mail to their customers, any customer placing an order over $20 gets a free roll of toilet paper.

Manager Alex Ramirez said their paper products supplier has plenty.

“We’ve ordered several extra cases,” Ramirez said.

Wanting to provide a little levity in a dim situation, the e-mail also contained the original 1891 patent drawing of a roll of toilet paper, in its correct placement, with the paper going over the roll, not under.

Millwood advised that she and her “Pa” – a fixture in the That Boy Good! Horne Street location, will also home deliver their food for free. The Coast Highway Miss Kim’s location is closed for the next two weeks.

“All the menu items have been transferred to the That Boy Good! location,” said Ramirez.