Oceanside awarded grant for Buena Vista Creek restoration

OCEANSIDE — The California Department of Water Resources has awarded a $275,800 grant to the city of Oceanside to design a comprehensive riparian habitat and stream bank restoration project for a segment of Buena Vista Creek in southeast Oceanside.

The planning work will identify a feasible restoration design, conduct community outreach and complete preliminary environmental documentation for future restoration work. The city is partnering with the Buena Vista Audubon Society to lay the groundwork for stream and habitat improvements while integrating the project with the surrounding community through trails, access and signage.

On April 13, the Department of Water Resources released its proposed grant awards for the Urban Streams Restoration Grant program. This program funds stream rehabilitation in waterways impacted by urbanization, with the objective of reducing pollution, mitigating flood risk and educating communities about natural resource conservation.

“This grant will be the first step in reviving the function and beauty of Buena Vista Creek in east Oceanside,” said Mo Lahsaie, Environmental Officer with the city’s Watershed Protection Program. “We are excited to be working with DWR and our partner organization, the Buena Vista Audubon Society, to design a restoration project that addresses the sources and impacts of waterway pollution, illegal trespassing and urban runoff,”

The watershed extends approximately 10.60 miles inland from the coast and totals 14,437 acres in area, comprising 11% of the Carlsbad Hydrologic Unit.

Buena Vista Creek originates on the western slopes of the San Marcos Mountains and discharges into the Pacific Ocean via Buena Vista Lagoon.

The grant award is expected to be finalized in Summer 2020 with project kickoff estimated for Fall 2020. For additional information, contact Justin Gamble in the city’s Water Utility Department at jgamble@oceansideca.org. For more information, visit greenoceanside.org.