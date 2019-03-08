Oceanside auto parts company pays penalties for Clean Air Act violations

OCEANSIDE — An Oceanside-based auto parts company has agreed to pay more than $600,000 in penalties for selling diesel truck parts that bypass or disable emissions control systems, in violation of the Clean Air Act, the Environmental Protection Agency announced today.

Car Sound Exhaust System, Inc., or Magnaflow, manufactured and sold 5,674 aftermarket exhaust systems intended for trucks from 2001 to 2007, which allowed for the removal of newer exhaust control systems that reduce emissions, according to the EPA.

These aftermarket exhaust systems, also known as defeat devices, bypass or disable emission control devices like catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, causing increased emissions, the EPA said.

The exhaust systems Magaflow made and sold enabled the removal of diesel oxidation catalysts.



The company will pay a penalty of $612,849 in the matter.



“One of my top priorities at EPA is preventing manufacturers from selling devices that circumvent emissions controls on cars and trucks,” EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker said. “We will continue to investigate and bring companies into compliance. These important actions will help reduce pollution and protect public health, particularly in parts of the Pacific Southwest that struggle with poor air quality.”



Two other companies also reached settlement agreements with the EPA, the agency announced Thursday:



— Santa Rosa-based Flowmaster, Inc. will pay $270,000 for selling

exhaust system parts that allowed for the removal of catalytic converters on

light-duty gasoline vehicles.



— Anaheim-based Weistec Engineering, Inc will pay $8,500 for manufacturing and selling aftermarket exhaust components that allowed for the removal of catalytic converters, as well as developing and selling custom files that disabled vehicle trouble codes indicating emission-related issues.

