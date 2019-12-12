Oceanside approves sustainable Agrihood Community — North River Farms

On November 6, 2019, the Oceanside City Council approved San Diego’s first ever agrihood, North River Farms.

With an ambitious vision, the creatively planned community is designed to put Oceanside on the map as a must-see destination for tourists and locals alike with features including attainable housing, a publicly accessible farm, farmer’s market, maker space, public dog park, mountain bike trail, amphitheater, community gardens, a brewery, local retail and restaurants.

North River Farms is designed to be a benefit for the entire region, not just for the residents living there. The “ecological village” plans 585 single-family solar energized homes to be centered around 68-acres of farming production, with vineyards, and U-Pick options. Woven throughout the community are 16 acres of trails and parks, surrounded by locally grown food. The homes will be built with the highest quality environmental and fire-resistant standards offering a variety of housing types.

“I am looking forward to all of the community-focused experiences like Oceanside’s first-ever balloon and wine festival, movies in the outdoor amphitheater and shopping at the Makers Space building for artisanal crafts,” said Chelsea Cullinan a young professional and Oceanside resident. A working farm and farming education center will be operated through a partnership with the Ecology Center, a regional non-profit who specializes in organic farming methods, sustainable living practices and the curation of curriculum for community-based workshops and events.

North River Farms recognized the challenges that modern farmers face and sought to develop a model to preserve agriculture in the area for the future. Third generation Oceanside farmer, Luwanna Hallstrom notes, that “an agrihood is a relatively new term, but it has developed a new optimism and sense of connection and longevity to the land that many of us have been looking for.” This pioneering design fulfills the desire for healthier living, a more active lifestyle and a stronger relationship to your neighbors and the land.

Located in eastern Oceanside’s South Morro Hills, this region is currently a patchwork of commercial farms and large lot’s zoned for residential estates. In the midst of a housing crisis and the slow decline of farming, planning for more estates is not wise or sustainable. By adjusting direction, with the approval of North River Farms, the City is embracing a plan that better prepares Oceanside for the future. The clustering of homes provides a consolidation of open space for the public and neighborhood to enjoy. It also commits $1 million in funding for the South Morro Hills Vision Plan.

North River Farms is about reaching beyond the boundaries of the project and creating a positive regional impact. The project will contribute $5 million in funding to benefit the Oceanside Unified School District, new entertainment options, and a substantial investment in traffic and infrastructure improvements that would not occur under the existing estate subdivision zoning. One of the most significant benefits that comes with the project is the widening of the College Bridge from four lanes to six lanes (3 in each direction) together with expanded bike and pedestrian lanes separated from vehicular traffic by safety barriers which do not exist today. Every road that leads to the community will be improved to enhance a visitor, neighbor or resident experience as well as improve evacuation conditions for public safety.

Safety has always been a priority for the project which has committed to building and equipping a new fire station and police outpost in the area. This new fire station will improve response times to medical and fire related emergencies for the entire area of South Morro Hills. These will have an immediate positive effect for current residents in the area by drastically reducing response times and placing first responders in the heart of the region.

With a state-of-the-art development now approved by the City residents of Oceanside are looking at a brighter future.