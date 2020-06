Vernon Joe Cox died at age 87 on Sunday, May 3rd early in the morning.

Joe, as he was known by, worked as a landscape contractor for over 50 years, owning Natural Landscapes.

He passed away peacefully at home in Encinitas. He leaves a son, Justin, a stepdaughter, Jessica, a granddaughter, Sofia, and a niece, Dolly.

There will be a celebration of his life as soon as places reopen fully at the Golden Tee in Carlsbad.

You are missed by all Joe.