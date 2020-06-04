Obituary – Reginald R. Negly

Reginald R. Negly was born on March 23, 1935 in Hawthorne, CA and died peacefully in his home on April 17, 2020. He is survived by four nephews and two nieces and was a beloved and dedicated friend to many people.

Reginald was a Navy veteran who was proud to be an American and showed his patriotism to military families often by paying for their lunches or ice creams as a thank you for their service years before others were doing the same.

We will miss our “Reg,” “Ray,” and “Uncle Reggie” who has given us so many good memories of love, laughter, family, friendship and faith.