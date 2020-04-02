Obituary – Olivette Mercier Griffin

In loving memory of Olivette Mercier Griffin May 1, 1924 – March 10, 2020

Mae Olivette Mercier was born at home on May 1st, 1924 in Westcliffe, Colorado.

After completing high school in Phoenix, Arizona, she graduated from Colorado University in Boulder in 1946.

She then returned to Phoenix and married James B. Griffin on November 13th, 1948, a marriage they enjoyed for 63 years.

In 1955 they moved to California. While raising four children, Olivette worked to create their home in Solana Beach.

She also worked various jobs outside the home, including as a social worker for the Red Cross and later as a dental assistant.

She served as president of the St. James Academy Parent Association, and also on the board and as president if the Women’s Golf Association at Morgan Run.

She was a dedicated volunteer throughout her life, an endeavor that brought her much joy, satisfaction and fulfillment.

After living in Solana Beach for 20 years, Olivette and Jim bought a lot in Encinitas and began building their retirement home from the ground up, going to the property after work and on weekends to pound nails. In 1978 they moved into their new home.

Olivette continued to volunteer in retirement, and with Jim she enjoyed traveling the world and playing golf.

She was an avid reader, loved movies and crossword puzzles, and had an eye for finding the beauty in everyday life.

Olivette’s 95-year life ended in the home she and Jim built together. She is survived by her children, Brita (Griffin) Sugaski and Mike; James Griffin Jr.; Mike Griffin and Sheryl; and Mary Anne Griffin and Chuck Wales. Olivette had four grandchildren, Kate and Ty Sugaski and Nathan and Kyle Griffin, as well as three great-grandchildren, Zeelie, Abraham and Letti Lu Sugaski.