Obituary – Linda Marie Mantyla

Linda Mantyla, age 51, beloved daughter and sister, was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday, May 10, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. She entered this world on December 15, 1968, in San Diego, CA.

She is survived by her parents, Arnold and Norma Mantyla; her brother, Paul Mantyla (Laura); niece, Rachel; and nephew, Jake.

Linda grew up in Cardiff by the Sea, went to Torrey Pines High School, then went on to graduate from San Diego State University in 1991 with a degree in accounting. She spent most of her career in accounting, tax preparation, and bookkeeping. At one point she earned a C.P.A. but ultimately preferred the flexibility that bookkeeping offered.

She worked for El Camino Memorial Park, H&R Block, and Furr’s Supermarkets, but spent most of her career as an independent bookkeeper with several long-term clients in the Albuquerque area.

Linda was an active member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Albuquerque for more than 10 years, and during the last year worked part-time as the Office Administrator.

She participated regularly in their weekly Craft Club and enjoyed making hook rugs, a hobby going back to her teenage years.

Linda took pride in her Finnish heritage and made several trips to Finland to visit relatives. She embraced their concept of sisu, striving for independence, self-reliance, and resilience. Linda loved to joke and laugh, going to zoos, aquariums and whale watching, and enjoyed the Albuquerque lifestyle, especially their fondness for green chiles.

A thoughtful and generous person, she planned a big wedding anniversary celebration for her parents, adored her dog, Mochi, and had many great friends who will miss her dearly.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Linda at www.FrenchFunerals.com

