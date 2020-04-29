Obituary – Holly Beth (Moskowitz) Goldstone

In loving memory of Holly Beth (Moskowitz) Goldstone 1960 – 2020

Holly Beth (Moskowitz) Goldstone, a dedicated Encinitas-based animal rights activist who brightened our days with her adventurous spirit and giving nature, died April 19 at Scripps Memorial in Encinitas after a brief illness. She was 60 years old.

Her service and burial were held April 22 at El Camino Memorial Park, San Diego.

Born in 1960 in Madison, Wis., she grew up in Long Beach. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1978 and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology at UCSB and an MBA at Arizona State University. She worked several years in the health care industry and raised two children.

She is survived by her mother, Rochelle Gollin; her sisters, Lisa (Wayne) Heiden and Anna (David) Stern; her son, Brian, and daughter, Lea; nieces and nephews, Alison Murdock, Ethan and Shayna Stein and Sage Stern; great nieces and nephews, Abigail, Elliot and Isaac Murdock; her partner, Patrick Fulke; and loved extended family members.

Donations in her memory may be sent to Rancho Coastal Humane Society (www.sdpets.org) or call Kelly: (760) 519-8721.