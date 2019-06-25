Obituary – George Watson Flanders

I am George Watson Flanders. Good morning family and friends. I was born in Glendale on March 20, 1931 and transitioned on June 4th, 2019. I was at my home in Vista with my family surrounding me. Thank you for your loving care and for being present to help me leave the home I love so much. Job well done. For my wife Nancy, I love you and you love me and that’s the way it will always be. My life interests were jazz, dancing, camping, nature, primates, UCLA sports, teaching school in Escondido, lathing, tinkering in the garage, reading, swimming, politics, secular humanism, and traveling. I was known as George, Pat, dad, grandpa, pop and sweetheart. My passions were four loving children, eight smart and creative grandchildren and six fun nieces and nephews. I’ll be seeing you in all the old familiar places.