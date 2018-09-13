North County stars highlight Creme of the County

REGION — With his team trailing by one point with 30 seconds remaining, Rancho Buena Vista senior guard Patrick McLachlan had the ball in his hands and victory in sight.

Bringing the ball across halfcourt, McLachlan used a series of crossover dribbles to free himself of his defender, then rose up to shoot a 21-foot three pointer.

The shot fell, and ultimately proved to be the game winner.

McLachlan’s heroics gave his Team West an 87-85 overtime victory over Team West in the 2019 Creme Game, the final game of the fourth annual 3P Creme of the County on Sept. 1.

The basketball showcase, held at Army Navy Academy, gave some of the county’s top basketball players an opportunity to showcase their talents in front of top basketball writers, scouts, coaches and fans.

Several North County players shined at the showcase, including McLachlan, who despite his heroics was not the most valuable player of his game.

Huge thanks to @3PCremeOfCounty @FullTimeHoops1 for putting together an incredible showcase dedicated to San Diego players pushing for the next level. Much appreciated. Shout out to @trentsuzuki @And1Academy & all the volunteers who made the day a huge success! @GamepointNation



That honor went to a fellow North County player, 6-foot-6 Torrey Pines senior Travis Snider, who was named MVP based on a consensus vote of scouts on hand for the game.

Snider and McLachlan were teammates during the travel basketball season, when they played for Vista-based Gamepoint.

Snider said after the game that he was honored to receive the distinction.

“It just feels great to come out here and play well with many of the top players in the county,” Snider said.

The 2019 Creme Game was the final of nine games played at the Duffield Sports Center from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., beginning with a game featuring rising eighth-graders from the class of 2023.

In one of the most anticipated games of the day, the 11 a.m. 2022 Creme Game, Army Navy’s own Alexis Marmolejos was named MVP for his performance.

Marmolejos, who transferred to Army Navy last month from the Dominican Republic, said through a translator that he was excited for the upcoming year.



“I came here because of the opportunities that I’ll get at this school, and the great education I’ll receive,” Marmolejos said. “And to have a chance to play against the best basketball players in the United States.”

Two other players from The Coast News coverage area were named MVPs in their respective games.

Santa Fe Christian freshman guard Vincent Berlucchi was named MVP of the 2022 Select game, the second game featuring players from the 2022 class.

Fallbrook junior guard Joel Calhoun was named MVP of the 2020 Select Game.

The event, organized by The Coast News writer Aaron Burgin, drew some of the top scouts on the West Coast, including McDonald’s All-American voter Frank Burlison, Pangos Camps Director Dinos Trigonis, Prep Hoops So-Cal director Devin Ugland, Northern California scouting guru Gerry Freitas and Cal-Hi Sports lead writer Ronnie Flores.

Additionally, the staffs of San Diego City College, Miramar College, Southwestern College, University of Saint Katherine, Whittier College, University of La Verne, Life Pacific College and Fullerton College attended the event.

Here were the MVPs for the respective games:

2023 Creme Game: Xavier Ogle, Bernardo Heights Middle School

2022 Select Game: Vincent Berlucchi, Santa Fe Christian

2022 Creme Game: Alexis Marmolejos, Army Navy Academy

2021 Select Game: Isaiah Brickner, St. Augustine

2021 Creme Game: Jahmai Mashack, Etiwanda

2020 Select Game: Joel Calhoun, Fallbrook

2020 Creme Game: Adam Sevier, Poway

2019 Select Game: Jeremiah Brown, Mira Mesa; Roman Wright, Rancho Bernardo

2019 Creme Game: Travis Snider, Torrey Pines.