North County hospitals to get federal COVID-19 funds

REGION — More than $75 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds will assist health care providers in North County San Diego and South Orange County to help cover costs incurred as a result of the pandemic, it was announced today by Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano.

The funding includes $39.2 million for the University of California San Diego Medical Center, $6.75 million for Tri-City Hospital, $6.14 million for Scripps Green Hospital and $6.45 million for Scripps Memorial Hospital

Encinitas.

“As we continue to confront the COVID-19 pandemic together, it’s critical that local health care providers have the resources they need to respond to this crisis,” Levin said. “I’m pleased to announce that local

providers have received more than $75 million in federal relief funds from the Health Resources and Services Administration thanks to legislation passed by Congress.

“As I’ve said since the beginning of this pandemic, we cannot solve the economic crisis until we adequately address the public health crisis, which is why this federal relief funding is so critical. While this is a positive

step, I’ll continue to fight for additional resources that local health care providers need.”

According to a release from Levin’s office, 422 health care providers in his district are receiving a total of $75,772,227 in federal relief funds from the administration.

The funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration represents initial distributions of the Provider Relief Fund appropriated by the CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.