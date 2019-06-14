North County grads celebrated with scholarships

REGION — Coastal Community Foundation awarded 25 scholarships to graduating seniors from Oceanside, Carlsbad and San Dieguito Union High School districts. The Jonathan Tarr Foundation at CCF provided nine scholarships to students from throughout San Diego County and renewal scholarships were given to 10 students to support continuing college education.

The Bill Berrier Scholarship (for students who plan to be educators) went to Natalie Nguyen.

Megan Gray, Betania Hernandez and Andres Ramirez Fromm were given the Joe W. Chavez Educational Fund (for the study of government and medicine).

The Eric Hall Scholarship (for students studying architecture, engineering, construction management) went to Oscar Madrigal and Jian Qiu.

Evan Wright received the Eric Scott Langdon and Diana Monzeglio Scholarship Fund for Artists (for those studying performing and visual arts).

Lauren Woodley was given the Jackie Harrigan-Haase Memorial Scholarship Fund for studies in nursing, psychology or special education.

The Dr. Roy Risner Scholarship was given to Luis Acevedo.

The Jonathan Tarr Scholarship winners were Samantha Avila, Alfredo Cortez, Samuelu Fesili, Luis Castro, Keana Darnell, Malia Hueitt, Lily Madsen, Kiana Pangelinan and Morgan Willis.

Teacher Recognition Award scholarship was awarded to Roxanna Albino Campos, Diana Butch, Malissa Camacho, Jennifer Eng, Abigail Esposito, Eva Geronimo, Sammy Hernandez, Dylan Herrera, Ireland Lawrence, Josue Lopez, Monica Luong, Jesus Matias, Samantha Pettit, Jared Sanchez, Michael Sturman and Carlos Velazquez.